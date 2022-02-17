The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 21 to 25.

Monday, Feb. 21: Creamy tomato bisque, chicken sandwich on Kaiser roll, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on roll, tater tots, peas, frosted brownie.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: Chicken cacciatore, seasoned noodles, Italian vegetable blend, chilled peaches.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Baked fish with lemon butter, O’Brien potatoes, spinach, frosted cupcake.

Friday, Feb. 25: Spanish rice, green beans, corn bread, pears.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

