The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 21 to 25.
Monday, Feb. 21: Creamy tomato bisque, chicken sandwich on Kaiser roll, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 22: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on roll, tater tots, peas, frosted brownie.
Wednesday, Feb. 23: Chicken cacciatore, seasoned noodles, Italian vegetable blend, chilled peaches.
Thursday, Feb. 24: Baked fish with lemon butter, O’Brien potatoes, spinach, frosted cupcake.
Friday, Feb. 25: Spanish rice, green beans, corn bread, pears.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
