Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Feb. 27 to March 3 will be:
Monday, Feb. 27: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots, chocolate ice cream.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Cream of vegetable soup, open-faced turkey sandwich, warm three-bean salad, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, March 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli, cinnamon cake.
Thursday, March 2: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, pudding.
Friday, March 3: Tuna noodle casserole, beets, red cabbage, Apple Brown Betty.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
