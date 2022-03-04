The following are senior meals for the week of March 7 to 11.
Monday, March 7: Chicken parmesan, pasta, seasoned broccoli, chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, March 8: Cream of broccoli soup, turkey on croissant, vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday, March 9: Beef bourguignon, seasoned noodles, cucumber and red onion salad, chef’s choice cake.
Thursday, March 10: Pasta with spaghetti sauce and sausage, tossed salad, fruit cup.
Friday, March 11: Tuna noodle casserole, warm three-bean salad, beets, gelatin.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.