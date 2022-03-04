The following are senior meals for the week of March 7 to 11.

Monday, March 7: Chicken parmesan, pasta, seasoned broccoli, chocolate mousse.

Tuesday, March 8: Cream of broccoli soup, turkey on croissant, vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday, March 9: Beef bourguignon, seasoned noodles, cucumber and red onion salad, chef’s choice cake.

Thursday, March 10: Pasta with spaghetti sauce and sausage, tossed salad, fruit cup.

Friday, March 11: Tuna noodle casserole, warm three-bean salad, beets, gelatin.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

