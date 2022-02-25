The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 28 to March 4.
Monday, Feb. 28: Philly burger on bun, creamed potatoes, carrot coins, cream pie.
Tuesday, March 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, brownie.
Wednesday, March 2: Fish on bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, March 3: Tex Mex beef stew, creamy coleslaw, warm biscuit, pudding.
Friday, March 4: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic knot, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
