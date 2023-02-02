Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Feb. 6 to 10 will be:
Monday: Feb. 6: Chicken cacciatore, rotini pasta in sauce, Italian vegetable blend, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, frosted birthday cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Pasta with sauce, sweet sausage tossed salad, sherbet.
Thursday, Feb 9: Lemon pepper fish, seasoned rice, spinach, pudding parfait.
Friday, Feb. 10: Sausage and cheese frittata, oven-browned potatoes, muffin fruit cup.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
