The following senior meals will be offered during the week of Feb. 7 to 11.
Monday, Feb. 7: Baked chicken breast, stuffing, gravy, mixed vegetables, sherbet.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Goulash, cauliflower, tossed salad with dressing, pudding parfait.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Cream of broccoli soup, hamburger patty with lettuce on Kaiser roll, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Roast turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry-orange relish, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Feb. 11: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, red cabbage, cottage cheese fluff.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
