The following senior meals will be offered for the week of Jan. 10 to 14

Monday, Jan. 10: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pudding parfait.

Wednesday, Jan. 12: Cream of broccoli soup, turkey on Kaiser roll, chocolate ice cream.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, oatmeal-raisin cookie.

Friday, Jan. 14: Egg bake, orange juice, sausae patty, fruit cup, muffin.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

Tags

Trending Video