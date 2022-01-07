The following senior meals will be offered for the week of Jan. 10 to 14
Monday, Jan. 10: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday, Jan. 11: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pudding parfait.
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Cream of broccoli soup, turkey on Kaiser roll, chocolate ice cream.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Friday, Jan. 14: Egg bake, orange juice, sausae patty, fruit cup, muffin.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
