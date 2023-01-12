Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 16 will be:

Monday, Jan. 16: Seasoned baked fish, seasoned noodles, spinach, chocolate pudding.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, pears.

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes, frosted birthday cake

Thursday, Jan. 19: Lemon chicken, oven roasted potatoes, green beans, peanut butter cookie.

Friday, Jan. 20: Roast pork, stuffing, gravy, squash, Apple Brown Betty.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.