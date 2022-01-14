The following senior meals will be offered for the week of Jan. 17 to 21
Monday, Jan. 17: Pork with peppers and pineapple, cauliflower, brownie.
Tuesday, Jan. 18: Breaded fish on bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Chicken Marsala, noodles, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 20: Roast turkey with gravy, sweet potato casserole, waxed beans, vanilla ice cream.
Friday, Jan. 21: Yankee pot roast, roasted potatoes, carrots, mandarin oranges.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
