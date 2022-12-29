Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 2 will be:
Monday, Jan. 2: Oriental beef with stir fry vegetables, white rice, brownie.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Chicken Marsala, seasoned noodles, Italian vegetable blend, sherbet.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: Pork and mushroom stew with potatoes and vegetables, biscuit, orange juice, frosted cupcake.
Thursday, Jan. 5: Hamburger cabbage casserole, corn, beets, sugar cookie.
Friday, Jan. 6: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
