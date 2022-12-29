Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 2 will be:

Monday, Jan. 2: Oriental beef with stir fry vegetables, white rice, brownie.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Chicken Marsala, seasoned noodles, Italian vegetable blend, sherbet.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Pork and mushroom stew with potatoes and vegetables, biscuit, orange juice, frosted cupcake.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Hamburger cabbage casserole, corn, beets, sugar cookie.

Friday, Jan. 6: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.