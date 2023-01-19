Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 23 will be:
Monday, Jan. 23: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, strawberry ice cream.
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Tuna noodle casserole, tossed salad, three-bean salad, fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Turkey tetrazzini over spaghetti, peas, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 26: Shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes and corn, lemon pudding.
Friday, Jan. 27: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread, chef’s choice dessert.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
