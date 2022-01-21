The following senior meals will be offered for the week of Jan. 24 to 28.
Monday, Jan. 24: Beef stir fry with broccoli and mushrooms, rice, tropical fruit cocktail
Tuesday, Jan. 25: Barbecued chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, squash, Apple Brown Betty.
Thursday, Jan. 27: Chili con carne, green beans, corn bread, sherbet.
Friday, Jan. 28: Cheesy ham and rice casserole, spinach, pudding.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
