Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of this week will be:

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots, peaches.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Pineapple pepper pork, noodles, Asian vegetable blend, strawberry ice cream.

Thursday, Feb 2: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli, warm fruit cobbler.

Friday, Feb. 3: Goulash with extra sauce and cheese, tossed salad, iced cupcake.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.