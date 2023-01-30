Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of this week will be:
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots, peaches.
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Pineapple pepper pork, noodles, Asian vegetable blend, strawberry ice cream.
Thursday, Feb 2: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli, warm fruit cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 3: Goulash with extra sauce and cheese, tossed salad, iced cupcake.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
