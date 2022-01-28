The following senior meals will be offered for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.
Monday, Jan. 31: Split pea soup, ham salad sandwich on Kaiser roll, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, Feb. 1: Pork and mushroom stew, biscuit, orange juice, vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday, Feb. 2: Chicken Alfredo over pasta, seasoned broccoli, fruit cup.
Thursday, Feb. 3: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, spice cake with frosting.
Friday, Feb. 4: Breaded fish with tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, spinach, poke cake with topping.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.