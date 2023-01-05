Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 9 will be:
Monday, Jan. 9: Ziti with meatballs and sauce, tossed salad, frosted brownie.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Cream of vegetable soup, open-faced turkey sandwich, poke cake with topping.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin, fruit cup.
Friday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, country vegetable blend, mandarin oranges.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
