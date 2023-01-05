Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Jan. 9 will be:

Monday, Jan. 9: Ziti with meatballs and sauce, tossed salad, frosted brownie.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Cream of vegetable soup, open-faced turkey sandwich, poke cake with topping.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin, fruit cup.

Friday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, country vegetable blend, mandarin oranges.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.