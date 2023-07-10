Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Tuesday through Friday, July 11-14, will be:
Tuesday, July 11: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, July 12: Turkey, stuffing, gravy, corn, peaches.
Thursday, July 13: Ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, pie.
Friday, July 14: Apple-glazed chicken, tater tots, broccoli, ice cream.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.