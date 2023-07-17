Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for July 18-21, will be:
Tuesday, July 18: Baked chicken with mushroom gravy, rice, blended vegetables, pineapple.
Wednesday, July 19: Sweet and sour pork over rice, broccoli, sherbet.
Thursday, July 20: Macaroni and cheese, breaded fish on bun, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit.
Friday, July 21: Chef’s salad, dinner roll, pudding parfait.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
