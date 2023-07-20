Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for July 24-28, will be:
Monday, July 24: Chicken broccoli Alfredo over pasta, coleslaw, cupcake with topping.
Tuesday, July 25: Sausage with peppers and onions on roll, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, pears.
Wednesday, July 26: Ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread, Apple Brown Betty.
Thursday, July 27: Turkey cold plate, pasta salad, marinated corn salad, ice cream.
Friday, July 28: Pulled pork, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupe.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.