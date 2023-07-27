Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for July 31 to Aug. 4, will be:
Monday, July 31: Ham salad with cheese on roll, macaroni salad, cottage cheese, frosted cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Goulash, tossed salad, warm roll, green beans, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, spinach, peaches.
Thursday, Aug. 3: Omelet, hash browns, muffin, sausage patty, fruit cup.
Friday, Aug. 4: Ham and cheese cold plate, macaroni salad, marinated broccoli salad, chocolate ice cream.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
