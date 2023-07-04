Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Wednesday through Friday, July 5-7, will be:
Wednesday, July 5: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli, carnival cookie.
Thursday, July 6: Roast pork with gravy, red skin potatoes, peas, applesauce.
Friday, July 7: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic roll, Italian vegetable blend, pudding.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
