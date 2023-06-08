Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Monday through Friday, June 12-16, will be:
Monday, June 12: Breaded pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, June 13: Hot dog with sauerkraut, O’Brien potatoes, corn salad, tropical fruit salad.
Wednesday, June 14: Mashed potato-topped chicken casserole, tossed salad, cookie.
Thursday, June 15: Chicken salad on Kaiser roll, coleslaw, pasta salad, cupcake with frosting.
Friday, June 16: Ham and cheese pasta salad, broccoli salad, three-bean salad, pudding parfait.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.