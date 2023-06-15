Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Monday through Friday, June 19-23, will be:
Monday, June 19: Sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, broccoli, pears.
Tuesday, June 20: Egg bake, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin, fruit cup.
Wednesday, June 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, June 22: Chicken salad on Kaiser roll, coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted cupcake.
Friday, June 23: Roast pork with gravy, stuffing, corn, pudding.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
