Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Monday through Friday, June 19-23, will be:

Monday, June 19: Sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, broccoli, pears.

Tuesday, June 20: Egg bake, hash browns, sausage patty, muffin, fruit cup.

Wednesday, June 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, peanut butter cookie.

Thursday, June 22: Chicken salad on Kaiser roll, coleslaw, pasta salad, frosted cupcake.

Friday, June 23: Roast pork with gravy, stuffing, corn, pudding.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.