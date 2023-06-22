Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Monday through Friday, June 26-30., will be:
Monday, June 26: Cream of broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich, tossed salad, no-bake cookie.
Tuesday, June 27: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruited gelatin with topping.
Wednesday, June 28: Turkey divan in broccoli sauce, egg noodles, cauliflower, ice cream.
Thursday, June 29: Pasta and meatballs, Italian vegetable blend, garlic bread, peaches.
Friday, June 30: Coconut pineapple curry on chicken breast, rice, garlic spinach, frosted cake.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.