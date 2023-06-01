Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Tuesday through Friday, May 30 to June 2, will be:
Monday, June 5: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, country vegetable blend, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, June 6: Chicken Parmesan, rotini pasta in sauce, tossed salad, garlic roll, ice cream.
Wednesday, June 7: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, brownie.
Thursday, June 8: Hamburger-cabbage casserole, waxed beans, watermelon.
Friday, June 9: Roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, peas, pudding parfait.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
