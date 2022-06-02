Senior meals the week of June 6-10 will be:
Monday, June 6: Beef bourguignon, cucumber-red onion salad, noodles, biscuit, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, June 7: Coconut pineapple curry on chicken over rice, broccoli, poke cake with topping.
Wednesday, June 8: Barbecued pork, coleslaw, baked beans, berries in a could.
Thursday, June 9: Tomato soup, chicken salad on Kaiser roll, three-bean salad, sherbet.
Friday, June 10: Breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fruited gelatin.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
