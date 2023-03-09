Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of March 13 to 17, will be:

Monday, March 13: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, green beans, pudding parfait.

Tuesday, March 14: Philly cheeseburger, O’Brien potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sherbet.

Wednesday, March 15: Cream of cauliflower and carrot soup, hot roast beef sandwich, coleslaw, ambrosia.

Thursday, March 16: Chicken with noodles and coconut-pineapple curry sauce, Japanese vegetable blend, chef’s choice pie.

Friday, March 17: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, shamrock cookie.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.