Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of March 13 to 17, will be:
Monday, March 13: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, green beans, pudding parfait.
Tuesday, March 14: Philly cheeseburger, O’Brien potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sherbet.
Wednesday, March 15: Cream of cauliflower and carrot soup, hot roast beef sandwich, coleslaw, ambrosia.
Thursday, March 16: Chicken with noodles and coconut-pineapple curry sauce, Japanese vegetable blend, chef’s choice pie.
Friday, March 17: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll, shamrock cookie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
