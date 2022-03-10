The following are senior meals for the week of March 14 to 18.

Monday, March 14: Meatloaf with gravy, rice pilaf, country blend vegetables, strawberry ice cream.

Tuesday, March 15: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday, March 16: Lemon chicken, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, Apple Brown Betty.

Thursday, March 17: Corned beef and cabbage, soda bread, boiled potatoes, Shamrock cookie.

Friday, March 18: Three-cheese penne pasta, tossed salad, garlic roll, pudding.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;

• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.

