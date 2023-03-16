Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of March 20 to 24, will be:
Monday, March 20: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions on roll, macaroni salad, three-bean salad, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, March 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, zucchini, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, March 22: Chicken Marsala, noodles, waxed beans, pudding.
Thursday, March 23: Hamburger-cabbage casserole, Harvard beets, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, March 24: Stuffed shells, Italian vegetable blend, garlic bread, birthday cake.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
