The following are senior meals for the week of March 21 to 25.
Monday, March 21: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pears.
Tuesday, March 22: Baked beans, green beans, sherbet
Wednesday, March 23: Roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, corn, frosted spice cupcake.
Thursday, March 24: Yankeee pot roast, boiled potatoes, seasoned carrots, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, March 25: Baked fish with dill sauce, seasoned rice, spinach, poke cake with topping.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50. Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
