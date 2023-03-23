Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of March 27 to 31, will be:
Monday, March 27: Salisbury Steak, rice pilaf, broccoli, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, March 28: Chicken with lemon sauce, baked potato, squash, carnival cookie.
Wednesday, March 29: Chili, cauliflower, corn bread, strawberry ice cream.
Thursday, March 30: Pork and mushroom stew, warm three-bean salad, biscuit, frosted cupcake.
Friday, March 31: Baked fish, au gratin potatoes, spinach, pudding.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
