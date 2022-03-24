The following are senior meals for the week of March 28 to April 1.
Monday, March 28: Chili con carne, corn bread, squash, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday, March 29: Chicken Riggies over noodles, Italian-style vegetable blend, sugar cookie.
Wednesday, March 30: Roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches.
Thursday, March 31: Cream of vegetable soup, hamburger on bun, chocolate ice cream.
Friday, April 1: Fish on bun, macaroni and cheese, spinach, poke cake with topping.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
