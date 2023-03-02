Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of March 6 to 10, will be:
Monday, March 6: Cream of broccoli soup, chicken patty with bun, cucumber-red onion salad, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday, March 7: Frittata, sausage patty, hash browns, muffin, fruit cup, gelatin.
Wednesday, March 8: Beef stew, tossed salad, biscuit, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, March 9: Spanish rice, corn bread, cauliflower, peaches.
Friday, March 10: Macaroni and cheese, breaded fish on bun, stewed tomatoes, brownie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.