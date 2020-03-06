The following are senior-meals menus for the week of March 9, 2020.
CHENANGO COUNTY
Menus
Monday: Marinated chicken breast on bun, Capri blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday: Seafood salad on croissant, navy bean soup, broccoli salad, picked beets, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Cheese ravioli with sauce, Caesar salad, Italian green beans, 12-grain bread, chilled peaches.
Thursday: Pork chop with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, California blend vegetables, apple cobbler with topping
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, winter blend vegetables, honey oat bread, assorted fruit pies.
Sites
Coventry: Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, state Route 235, Tuesday and Thursday, 607-656-8602.
Greene: Brightman Senior Center, Birdsall Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-656-4789.
McDonough: McDonough Firehouse, 1219 Sate Route 220, two Thursdays per month, 607-337-1770.
New Berlin: Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Tuesday and Thursday, 847-6350.
Norwich: Norwich Senior Center YMCA, 68 Broad St. weekdays, 607-337-1770.
Sherburne: The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-674-4600.
South Otselic: Plum Valley Forever Young Center, Methodist Church, Church Hill Road, two Fridays per month, 315-653-4411.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Call by 10 a.m. on the serving day for reservations. Hours are weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, oven roasted potatoes, seasoned spinach, three-bean salad, whole wheat bread, brownie.
Tuesday: Orange pork, steamed brown rice, peas, cucumber salad, whole wheat bread, sugar cookies.
Wednesday: Sunrise chicken, buttered noodles, steamed broccoli,
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, Italian bread, sliced peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, orange-pineapple juice, whole wheat bread, cinnamon scalloped apples.
Sites
Delhi: 97 Main St., 607-746-2250.
Grand Gorge: Civic Center, state Route 30, 607-588-6166 before 9:30 a.m.
Hancock: Baptist Church Messenger Hall, Wheeler Street, 607-637-2219.
Middletown: Margaretville Methodist Church, 845-586-4764.
Sidney: Civic Center, 607-563-2212.
Walton: St. John’s R.C. Parish Hall, 607-865-6739.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Monday reservations must be made by Friday.
Menus
Monday: Cream of spinach soup, turkey sandwich, coleslaw, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Tuesday: Orange juice, Spanish rice, tossed salad, corn bread, frosted cupcake.
Wednesday: Breaded pork chop, sweet potato casserole, California blend vegetables, pears.
Thursday: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding.
Friday: Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, chilled peaches.
Sites
Cherry Valley: The Old School, Genesee Street, 607-547-6454, Monday and Wednesday.
Milford: West 1566 Community Center, 86 Main St., fourth Wednesday. Call 607-547-6454 for reservations.
Elm Park Church: 401 Chestnut St., 607-433-8313, every day.
Nader Towers: 2 Mitchell St., 607-432-2586, every day.
New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, New Lisbon, 607-547-6454, every third and fourth Wednesday.
Richfield Springs: Veterans Club, 201 Lake St., 315-858-2026, every day.
Unadilla: Neighborhood Apartments, 71 Clifton St., 607-547-6454, every third Wednesday.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Call by noon of the previous day for reservations.
Menus
Monday: Honey-mustard chicken breast, Mediterranean barley casserole, diced beets, chocolate ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked beef, pork and noodle casserole. warm petite whole grain roll, steamed spinach, fresh banana.
Wednesday: Corned beef and mustard, boiled potatoes, steamed cabbage and carrots, rye bread, chocolate cake.
Thursday: Cranberry chicken thigh, wild rice, green bean casserole, whole wheat bread, tropical fruit.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, tomato sauce, warm petite whole grain roll, Italian vegetable blend, angel food cake with strawberries and whipped topping.
Sites
Cobleskill: The Coby Room, 478 W. Main St., Monday through Friday, 518-234-4219 or 607-234-4491.
Sharon Springs: Spa Ritz, Beechwood Road, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 518-284-2883.
Jefferson: Community Center, state Route 10, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 607-652-9075.
