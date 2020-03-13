The following are senior-meals menus for the week of March 16, 2020.

CHENANGO COUNTY

Menus

Monday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, yellow and green bean blend, 12-grain bread, strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, rye bread, green gelatin poke cake.

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese on whole wheat, cream of broccoli soup, marinated vegetable salad, cottage cheese and pineapple, banana.

Thursday: Chicken Kiev, baked sweet potato, Prince William vegetable blend, chocolate mousse.

Friday: Battered fish fillet, sweet tater tots, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, sherbet.

Sites

Coventry: Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, state Route 235, Tuesday and Thursday, 607-656-8602.

Greene: Brightman Senior Center, Birdsall Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-656-4789.

McDonough: McDonough Firehouse, 1219 Sate Route 220, two Thursdays per month, 607-337-1770.

New Berlin: Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Tuesday and Thursday, 847-6350.

Norwich: Norwich Senior Center YMCA, 68 Broad St. weekdays, 607-337-1770.

Sherburne: The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-674-4600.

South Otselic: Plum Valley Forever Young Center, Methodist Church, Church Hill Road, two Fridays per month, 315-653-4411.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Call by 10 a.m. on the serving day for reservations. Hours are weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Menus

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun, Greek oven fries, mixed vegetables, diced pears, vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage, sliced carrots, boiled potatoes, dinner roll, pistachio cake.

Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, oven-browned potatoes, succotash, cran-apple juice, dinner roll, sliced apricots.

Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, butterscotch pudding with topping.

Friday: Vegetarian lasagna, sautéed string beans, tossed salad, Italian bread, sherbet.

Sites

Delhi: 97 Main St., 607-746-2250.

Grand Gorge: Civic Center, state Route 30, 607-588-6166 before 9:30 a.m.

Hancock: Baptist Church Messenger Hall, Wheeler Street, 607-637-2219.

Middletown: Margaretville Methodist Church, 845-586-4764.

Sidney: Civic Center, 607-563-2212.

Walton: St. John’s R.C. Parish Hall, 607-865-6739.

OTSEGO COUNTY

Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Monday reservations must be made by Friday.

Menus

Monday: Sliced turkey with gravy, stuffing, squash, cranberry-orange relish, frosted birthday cake.

Tuesday: Corned beef with cabbage and carrots, boiled potatoes, Leprechaun Surprise.

Wednesday: Stuffed shells with extra sauce, Italian green beans, garlic roll, cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Pizza burger, O’Brien potatoes, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll strawberry ice cream.

Sites

Cherry Valley: The Old School, Genesee Street, 607-547-6454, Monday and Wednesday.

Milford: West 1566 Community Center, 86 Main St., fourth Wednesday. Call 607-547-6454 for reservations.

Elm Park Church: 401 Chestnut St., 607-433-8313, every day.

Nader Towers: 2 Mitchell St., 607-432-2586, every day.

New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, New Lisbon, 607-547-6454, every third and fourth Wednesday.

Richfield Springs: Veterans Club, 201 Lake St., 315-858-2026, every day.

Unadilla: Neighborhood Apartments, 71 Clifton St., 607-547-6454, every third Wednesday.

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Call by noon of the previous day for reservations.

Menus

Monday: Hamburger cabbage casserole, Midwest vegetable blend, rye bread, vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Cold turkey sandwich on cinnamon-raisin bread, mayo and lettuce leaf , macaroni salad, marinated carrots, fresh pear.

Wednesday: Jeweled pork loin with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, ketchup packet, steamed broccoli, baked beans, fruit cocktail.

Friday: Lemon baked fish, wild rice, Harvard beets, white bread, chocolate pudding.

Sites

Cobleskill: The Coby Room, 478 W. Main St., Monday through Friday, 518-234-4219 or 607-234-4491.

Sharon Springs: Spa Ritz, Beechwood Road, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 518-284-2883.

Jefferson: Community Center, state Route 10, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 607-652-9075.

