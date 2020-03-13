The following are senior-meals menus for the week of March 16, 2020.
CHENANGO COUNTY
Menus
Monday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, yellow and green bean blend, 12-grain bread, strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, rye bread, green gelatin poke cake.
Wednesday: Turkey and cheese on whole wheat, cream of broccoli soup, marinated vegetable salad, cottage cheese and pineapple, banana.
Thursday: Chicken Kiev, baked sweet potato, Prince William vegetable blend, chocolate mousse.
Friday: Battered fish fillet, sweet tater tots, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, sherbet.
Sites
Coventry: Windy Hill Senior Center, Coventry Town Hall, state Route 235, Tuesday and Thursday, 607-656-8602.
Greene: Brightman Senior Center, Birdsall Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-656-4789.
McDonough: McDonough Firehouse, 1219 Sate Route 220, two Thursdays per month, 607-337-1770.
New Berlin: Unadilla Valley Senior Activity Center, First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Tuesday and Thursday, 847-6350.
Norwich: Norwich Senior Center YMCA, 68 Broad St. weekdays, 607-337-1770.
Sherburne: The Welcome Center, Grace Manor Center, Knapp Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 607-674-4600.
South Otselic: Plum Valley Forever Young Center, Methodist Church, Church Hill Road, two Fridays per month, 315-653-4411.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Call by 10 a.m. on the serving day for reservations. Hours are weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Menus
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun, Greek oven fries, mixed vegetables, diced pears, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage, sliced carrots, boiled potatoes, dinner roll, pistachio cake.
Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, oven-browned potatoes, succotash, cran-apple juice, dinner roll, sliced apricots.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, butterscotch pudding with topping.
Friday: Vegetarian lasagna, sautéed string beans, tossed salad, Italian bread, sherbet.
Sites
Delhi: 97 Main St., 607-746-2250.
Grand Gorge: Civic Center, state Route 30, 607-588-6166 before 9:30 a.m.
Hancock: Baptist Church Messenger Hall, Wheeler Street, 607-637-2219.
Middletown: Margaretville Methodist Church, 845-586-4764.
Sidney: Civic Center, 607-563-2212.
Walton: St. John’s R.C. Parish Hall, 607-865-6739.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Monday reservations must be made by Friday.
Menus
Monday: Sliced turkey with gravy, stuffing, squash, cranberry-orange relish, frosted birthday cake.
Tuesday: Corned beef with cabbage and carrots, boiled potatoes, Leprechaun Surprise.
Wednesday: Stuffed shells with extra sauce, Italian green beans, garlic roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Pizza burger, O’Brien potatoes, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll strawberry ice cream.
Sites
Cherry Valley: The Old School, Genesee Street, 607-547-6454, Monday and Wednesday.
Milford: West 1566 Community Center, 86 Main St., fourth Wednesday. Call 607-547-6454 for reservations.
Elm Park Church: 401 Chestnut St., 607-433-8313, every day.
Nader Towers: 2 Mitchell St., 607-432-2586, every day.
New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, New Lisbon, 607-547-6454, every third and fourth Wednesday.
Richfield Springs: Veterans Club, 201 Lake St., 315-858-2026, every day.
Unadilla: Neighborhood Apartments, 71 Clifton St., 607-547-6454, every third Wednesday.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Call by noon of the previous day for reservations.
Menus
Monday: Hamburger cabbage casserole, Midwest vegetable blend, rye bread, vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Cold turkey sandwich on cinnamon-raisin bread, mayo and lettuce leaf , macaroni salad, marinated carrots, fresh pear.
Wednesday: Jeweled pork loin with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Hamburger on whole grain bun, ketchup packet, steamed broccoli, baked beans, fruit cocktail.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, wild rice, Harvard beets, white bread, chocolate pudding.
Sites
Cobleskill: The Coby Room, 478 W. Main St., Monday through Friday, 518-234-4219 or 607-234-4491.
Sharon Springs: Spa Ritz, Beechwood Road, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 518-284-2883.
Jefferson: Community Center, state Route 10, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 607-652-9075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.