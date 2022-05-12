The following senior meals will be served the week of May 16 to 20.
Monday, May 16: Pork chops, stuffing, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, May 17: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Apple Brown Betty.
Wednesday, May 18: Sliced turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate ice cream.
Thursday, May 19: Meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, cucumber and red onion salad, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, May 20: Tuna noodle casserole, Harvard beets, cauliflower, pudding.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
