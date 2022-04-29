The following are senior meals for the week of May 2 to 6.
Monday, May 2: Sliced ham with gravy, baked potato, steamed broccoli, carnival cookie.
Tuesday, May 3: Baked chicken with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pudding.
Wednesday, May 4: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, O’Brien potatoes, spinach, brownie.
Thursday, May 5: Roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, Brussels sprouts, tropical cake with topping.
Friday, May 6: Pepper pinpeapple pork, seasoned rice, squash, strawberry ice cream.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.