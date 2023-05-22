Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Tuesday through Friday, May 23 to 26, will be:
Tuesday, May 23: Layered hamburger-cabbage casserole, corn, waxed beans, strawberry ice cream.
Wednesday, May 24: Baked fish in dill sauce, confetti rice, spinach, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, May 25: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pears.
Friday, May 26: Cream of spinach soup, chicken patty on bun, pudding with topping.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
