Senior meals the week of May 23 to 20 will be:
Monday, May 23: Turkey tetrazzini over spaghetti, peas, frosted cupcake.
Tuesday, May 24: Meatall sub with mozzarella cheese, green beans, peaches.
Wednesday, May 25: Yankeet pot roast, roasted potatoes, dill carrots, sugar cookie.
Thursday, May 26: Ham salad cold plate, macaroni salad, carrot-raisin salad, Kaiser roll, vanilla ice cream.
Friday, May 27: Barbecued chicken, baked beans,c reamy coleslaw, chef’s choice dessert.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
