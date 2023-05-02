Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the remainder of this week will be:
Wednesday, May 3: Roast pork, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, gelatin.
Thursday, May 4: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baked squash, frosted birthday cake.
Friday, May 5: Breaded fish on bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, cupcake with frosting.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.