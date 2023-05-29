Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Tuesday through Friday, May 30 to June 2, will be:

Tuesday, May 30: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian vegetable blend, carnival cookie.

Wednesday, May 31: Yankee pot roast, oven-roasted potatoes, dill carrots, fruit cocktail.

Thursday, June 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, dill carrots, cookie.

Friday, June 2: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, sherbet.

Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.

Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.

Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;

Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;

Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.