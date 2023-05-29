Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for Tuesday through Friday, May 30 to June 2, will be:
Tuesday, May 30: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian vegetable blend, carnival cookie.
Wednesday, May 31: Yankee pot roast, oven-roasted potatoes, dill carrots, fruit cocktail.
Thursday, June 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, dill carrots, cookie.
Friday, June 2: Sweet sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, sherbet.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
