Senior meals the week of May 30 to June 3 will be:
Monday, May 30: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 31: Ziti with sweet sausage, tossed salad, garlic roll, pineapple cottage cheese fluff.
Wednesday, June 1: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, vanilla ice cream.
Thursday, June 2: Philly cheeseburger with onions on bun, carrot-raisin salad, baked beans, pudding.
Friday, June 3: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic roll, carnival cookie.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
