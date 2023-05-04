Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of May 8 to 12 will be:
Monday, May 8: Chicken Marsala, rotini in sauce, Italian green beans, peaches.
Tuesday, May 9: Sweet sausage on roll, baked beans, red cabbage, sherbet.
Wednesday, May 10: Frittata, sausage patty, hash browns, muffin, fruit cup.
Thursday, May 11: Roast turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, pudding.
Friday, May 12: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread, Apple Brown Betty.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
