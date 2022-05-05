The following are senior meals for the week of May 9 to 13.
Monday, May 9: Goulash, green beans, warm garlic roll, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, May 10: Cream of broccoli soup, egg salad on Kaiser roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, May 11: Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh fruit.
Thursday, May 12: Chicken Parmesan, rotini in sauce, tossed salad, sherbet.
Friday, May 13: Salsa omelet, sausage link, potato cassrole, broccoli, pears.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
• Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
• Milford United Methodist Church, 113 N. Main St., noon the fourth Thursday of each month;
• Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
• Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at 607-547-6454.
