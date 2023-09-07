Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Sept. 4 to 8, will be:
Monday, Sept. 11: Barbecued chicken, marinated cucumber-tomato-red onion salad, baked beans, pineapple.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knot, sherbet.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Frittata, sausage, hash browns, muffin, fruit cup.
Friday, Sept. 15: Apple-glazed pork chops, stuffing, cauliflower, gelatin.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
