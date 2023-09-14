Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for the week of Sept. 18, will be:
Monday, Sept. 18: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, country vegetable blend, pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Chicken and vegetable stir fry, rice, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Baked fish in lemon sauce, seasoned pasta, spinach, frosted birthday cake.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Roast turkey dinner with stuffing and gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Sept. 22: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
