Senior meals provided by the Otsego County Office
for the Aging for the week of Sept. 4 to 8, will be:
Monday, Sept 4: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Cold plate with sliced turkey on roll, cottage cheese, macaroni salad, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pepper pineapple pork over pasta, Brussels sprouts, ice cream.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears.
Friday, Sept. 8: Philly cheesesteak burger, O'Brien potatoes, broccoli, watermelon.
Reservations, 24 hours in advance, may be made by calling 607-547-6454.
Senior dining centers are open at the following times and locations.
Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., noon Mondays and Wednesdays;
Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St. in Oneonta, 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday;
Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prepared meals are available to Otsego County residents 60 and older for a suggested contribution of $3.50 and $10 for those younger than 60.
