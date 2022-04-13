COVID test kits available to seniors
Delaware County Office for the Aging & NY Connects will distribute COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits to those 60 and older and/or disabled. Homebound individuals who want tests may call NY Connects Coordinator Lyndsay Komosinski at 607-832-5750 to schedule deliveries.
A distribution schedule follows.
From 11 a.m. until noon Monday, April 18, at Sidney Senior Village, 200 Fox St.; and 1 to 2 p.m. at Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.
From 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, April 19, at Grand Gorge Civic Center at 60933 State Highway 30; 1 to 3 p.m. at Stamford Village Apartments at 125 Main St.; and 11 a.m. until noon at Walton Senior Dining Center, St. John Baptist Church, 25 Benton Ave.
From 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 20, at Margaretville Senior Dining Center, Margaretville Methodist Church, 55 Church St.; 1 to 3 p.m. at Mountain Laurel Gardens, 55 Lamphere Lane, Arkville; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meridale Fire Department, at 50 County Highway 10; and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Delaware County Office for the Aging & NY Connects at 97 Main St., Suite 2, Delhi.
From 11 a.m. until noon, Thursday, April 21, at Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library at 104 Read St. and 1 to 2 p.m. at Read Memorial Senior Housing, 266 Leonard St., both in Hancock.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Hobart Fire Department at 80 Cornell Ave.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Downsville Fire Department at 15166 NY-30; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main St.; 11 a.m. until noon at the Dining Center at 14 Monument St.; and 1 to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park Apartments at 85 Fair St., both in Deposit.
From 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, April 28, at Davenport Fire Department, 15838 NY-23; and 1 to 3 p.m. at Bloomville Fire Department at 243 Scotch Hill Road.
Lunch cruise set on Seneca Lake
MILFORD — Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor “An Entertaining Luncheon Cruise on Seneca Lake” in Watkins Glen on Thursday, June 30.
According to a media release, a Hale Transportation motorcoach will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the American Legion in Milford and 8 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta to arrive in Watkins Glen by 11:30 a.m. for a two-hour cruise with lunch featuring an entrée choice of apple and brie stuffed chicken breast, slow roasted beef round with gravy, scallop and crab stuffed filet of sole or eggplant rollatini.
Onboard entertainment will be provided by Scott Adams on guitar and vocals and will feature 60s and 70s music.
Departure in Watkins Glen is expected to be between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. with arrival in Oneonta at 5 p.m. and Milford at 5:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $125 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Payment, due by June 7, may be made by check payable to SVSC and mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
