Lunch cruise set on Seneca Lake in June
MILFORD — Area seniors are reminded that reservations for “An Entertaining Luncheon Cruise on Seneca Lake” in Watkins Glen on Thursday, June 30, are available from Linda Martinez of Susquehanna Valley Seniors.
According to a media release, a Hale Transportation motorcoach will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the American Legion in Milford and 8 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta to arrive in Watkins Glen by 11:30 a.m. for a two-hour cruise with lunch featuring an entrée choice of apple and brie stuffed chicken breast, slow roasted beef round with gravy, scallop and crab stuffed filet of sole or eggplant rollatini.
Entertainment will be provided by Scott Adams on guitar and vocals and will feature 60s and 70s music.
Departure is expected to be between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. with arrival in Oneonta at 5 p.m. and Milford at 5:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $125 per person. Reservations may be made with Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Payment, due by June 7, may be made by check payable to SVSC and mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
