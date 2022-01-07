Bus trip planned to Forum Theatre
“An Evening of Broadway” to see the musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton on Thursday, Feb. 24, has been arranged by the Susquehanna Valley Seniors group.
According to a media release, passengers will depart in a Hale Transportation motorcoach at 3:30 p.m. from the American Legion in Milford. More passengers will be able to board at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 4 p.m.
The motorcoach will proceed first to the Cracker Barrel restaurant for a 90 minute dinner.
The 7:30 to 10 p.m. performance, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, will follow at the Forum. Described as a timeless love story, the story celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical also features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning No. 1 hit “Up Where We Belong.”
Passengers should be returned to Oneonta at 11:15 p.m. and Milford at 11:45 p.m.
Reservations for the $130 per person trip may be made by calling Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. The cost includes transportation, dinner and a reserved seat at the show.
Payment is due by Friday, Jan. 28. Checks payable to SVSC may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.