Bus chartered for Adirondack cruise
SIDNEY — Tri-County Seniors will sponsor a chartered bus for a two-hour luncheon cruise aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement on Lake George on Thursday, July 14. The boat is accessible and equipped with rest rooms, a snack and cocktail bar.
The bus will leave McDonald’s in Sidney at 8 a.m. with a second pick up at Price Chopper parking lot on Route 7 in Oneonta. Riders should arrive at the Oneonta site by 8:15 a.m. There will be a brief rest stop with arrival in Lake George at 11 a.m. Following the cruise passengers will have a free time along the waterfront before boarding the bus for the return trip with arrival in Oneonta at about 5:45 p.m. and Sidney at 6 p.m.
The per-person cost for the trip is $110 and must be received no later than June 17. Call Carol at 607-563-8065 to reserve seats.
Checks may be made out to Tri-County Senior Center and mailed to P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838 and should include a Sidney or Oneonta pick up location.
Seats available for ‘David’ trip
Linda’s Group has seats available for a Hale Transportation motorcoach trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania, later this summer. According to a media release, passengers will see a stage production of the legendary Bible story “David.”
Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, passengers will leave at 6 a.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta with an expected arrival in East Earl around 11 a.m. where a smorgasbord will be served at Shady Maple Complex.
There will be time following lunch to explore the complex before departing at 1:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. show at Sight and Sound Theatre.
Passengers will board the motorcoach for home at 5:45 p.m. and should arrive in Oneonta at 11 p.m.
The cost of the day-trip is $190 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Payment, due by July 5, may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
